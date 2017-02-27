They also asked for records on the planning and execution of February immigration raids , which ICE has said were not part of a new crackdown.

The Democratic leaders, who have been vocal opponents of Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric , want to see documents related to ICE's implementation of the president's January immigration executive order and Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly’s February memo on immigration enforcement and sanctuary cities.

Amid national debate over whether the Trump administration is following through on its campaign promise of mass deportations, state Senate leader Kevin de León and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon on Monday filed a federal records request to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In the letter, De León (D-Los Angeles) and Rendon (D-Paramount) said there should be transparency about the agency's policies on immigration enforcement at or near government entities and community buildings, including churches, schools and hospitals.

They also asked about the agency's policies on access to lawyers for people who have been detained and treatment of people registered for immigration programs such as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

ICE has released little information, they said, resulting in " increased confusion and fear in many communities."

California is believed to be home to huge portion of the millions of immigrants living in the country illegally, and many families have a mixture of immigration statuses.

"All of these parents and children are potentially at risk of separation at the hands of ICE," the request says . "To set the community’s fear to rest, much greater clarity is needed about what ICE’s enforcement policies, procedures and priorities will be going forward."