State Senate leader calls new EPA chief 'profoundly unfit' for office

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

Democrats in Congress said they received news from Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials on Thursday that they "should expect many more arrests and removals this year."

State lawmakers are considering making election day a paid holiday in California.

Pointing out the unpopularity of Congress, former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger launched an effort on Tuesday in support of overhauling redistricting rules in states across the nation.

