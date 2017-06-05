War of words over California Democratic Party's disputed chair race intensifies

The drama surrounding the election of a new California Democratic Party leader continues.

Newly elected state party Chairman Eric Bauman on Monday criticized his rival in the race for continuing to allege improprieties in the election she narrowly lost just over two weeks ago at the state party convention, saying her attacks are disparaging the party.

“Ms. Ellis has chosen to ratchet up the rancor at every turn, propagating inaccurate innuendoes and disingenuous half-truths designed to turn our members against each other,” Bauman said a statement released Monday morning.

The Ellis campaign said it has uncovered discrepancies in the election and evidence that ineligible party delegates cast ballots. She has called for an independent audit of the vote, a request Bauman has rejected.

California Controller Betty Yee, in a message to party delegates, called on Bauman and Ellis to “cease resolution of the CDP chair's race through the media,” saying it’s essential for the party to unify to combat the policies of President Trump. Yee, who endorsed Ellis, also supported Ellis’ call for an independent audit.

Both Ellis and Bauman used Yee’s statement to buttress their positions.

Bauman said he rejects the idea that an outside audit is necessary, saying the party already has a process in place to review contested elections.

The party's compliance review commission, made up of six members who were appointed during former Chairman John Burton's tenure, will review the evidence and take oral or written testimony before issuing a ruling in mid- to late June.