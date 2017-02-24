This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- The California Republican Party will host its convention in Sacramento today through Sunday.
- State Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra spoke Friday at the Democratic National Committee meeting in Atlanta.
- Protestors visited the homes of California's GOP members of Congress Thursday night.
- City and county officials told state lawmakers they are having a hard time keeping up with the booming business of legal marijuana .
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast
The Republicans who made Reagan president mourn the party they once knew
|Mark Z. Barabak
It was a cool and rainy day when elders of the Republican tribe recently gathered to honor one of their own.
The honoree, Stuart K. Spencer, was unmistakable in his white duck pants and a lime-green sport coat so bright it almost hurt to see. A reformed chain-smoker, he snapped merrily away on a wad of chewing gum.
The event marked Spencer's 90th birthday, but the mood beneath the surface conviviality was unsettled and gray, like the clouds fringing the mountains outside.
If the occasion was intended as a personal celebration, it also had the feel of a wake for a time in politics long passed.
Along with former Vice President Dick Cheney and former California Gov. Pete Wilson, veterans of the Reagan years turned out in force. It was Spencer, more than anyone, who took a political long shot and washed-up B-movie actor and helped transform him into the Reagan of legend.