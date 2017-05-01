LOCAL
May Day live updates: Organizers expect 100,000 marchers in Los Angeles
Politics ESSENTIAL POLITICS

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

2018 election

This is how much money the candidates running to be California's next governor have raised

Maloy Moore and
Ryan Menezes

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom has raced out to a significant lead in the money race. Altogether, the small field of candidates hoping to succeed Gov. Jerry Brown next year has already raised more than $20 million. See how much the candidates have raised and where their biggest donations are coming from. We'll be updating the money race until the election in 2018.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
77°