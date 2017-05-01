This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- California has been building up regulations and legislation for decades that could dash Trump's offshore drilling hopes.
- Here's where California's GOP members of Congress stand on the latest healthcare proposal.
- California's April tax revenue outlooks: Not so good.
This is how much money the candidates running to be California's next governor have raised
|Maloy Moore and Ryan Menezes
Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom has raced out to a significant lead in the money race. Altogether, the small field of candidates hoping to succeed Gov. Jerry Brown next year has already raised more than $20 million. See how much the candidates have raised and where their biggest donations are coming from. We'll be updating the money race until the election in 2018.