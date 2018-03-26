California election official says Tony Mendoza can't call himself a 'state senator' on the June ballot

Mar. 26, 2018, 11:02 a.m.
The California secretary of state has rejected Tony Mendoza’s proposed ballot designation of “state senator” in the June election, saying it is deceptive because he resigned from the Senate last month amid allegations of sexual harassment.
Mendoza, a Democrat from Artesia, resigned under threat that the Senate would expel him after an investigation concluded that he made six female aides uncomfortable with a pattern of "unwanted flirtatious or sexually suggestive behavior."
“As such, your proposed ballot designation of ‘State Senator’ is misleading,” wrote Rachelle Delucchi, an elections counsel for the secretary of state in a letter to Mendoza.
Mar. 26, 2018, 10:20 a.m.
- State government
California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra joined counterparts from 33 other states in demanding Monday that Facebook explain how personal information from millions of people was used without their consent by a political consulting firm with ties to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.
The letter asks Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg to detail when his company learned that data were being used by the firm Cambridge Analytica, how many Facebook users’ information was taken and what policies exist to make sure consumers give consent before their personal information is used by third parties.
“Facebook left millions of Californians’ personal information vulnerable,” Becerra said in a statement, adding his office intends to “make sure that consumers’ personal information is kept private and secure.”
Mar. 26, 2018, 7:30 a.m.
There was plenty of outrage to go around last week after revelations that Facebook data on some 50 million users were used to allegedly build profiles of voters, serve them tailor-made ads and try to help Donald Trump get elected.
While the backlash was fierce against Cambridge Analytica, the firm accused of deploying the ill-gotten data, some of the discussion missed the point. The trove of data on which the firm relied, providing such information as a user's relationship status and their education history, is increasingly being used by political campaigns and candidates to target voters.
Mar. 26, 2018, 9:56 a.m.
- California Legislature
About half the single-family parcels in Los Angeles — 190,000 — could be rezoned to allow for multistory apartments and condominiums under major new state housing legislation.
That’s just one of the local impacts from Senate Bill 827, legislation from Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco). The bill is drawing cheers from some environmentalists and housing activists, but also causing major heartburn for homeowner groups and advocates for low-income residents.
Mar. 26, 2018, 12:05 a.m.
The best way to judge a job applicant is to look at his past work record. So let's look at state Sen. Kevin de León's.
The Los Angeles Democrat is challenging U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the grande dame of his party, trying to grab the coveted seat she has held for 26 years.
Mar. 25, 2018, 12:05 a.m.
California's homeless population has grown to more than 134,000 people, and key state government spending is taking a while to reach the streets.
In summer 2016 the state approved its largest homeless program, a $2-billion loan to help finance new housing, but the money is tied up in court. That same year, lawmakers allocated $35 million for rental assistance and emergency shelters, but staff shortages at the housing department delayed spending the money for 18 months. Last year's package of housing legislation included more than $100 million for programs to help the homeless, but the state won't begin spending those dollars until fall at the earliest. The spending difficulties come as the state's homeless population has risen 16% over the past two years.
Mar. 23, 2018, 9:16 a.m.
- California Legislature
News outlets across the country are writing about Senate Bill 827, the California housing bill that would dramatically increase homebuilding near transit lines. The legislation from Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) would address two of the state’s biggest housing problems: a shortage of available homes and the need to build at greater densities to help meet climate change goals.
But one aspect of the bill that hasn’t gotten as much attention is its potential effects on low-income Californians. On this episode of Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Pod, we discuss how the bill impacts long-simmering debates about gentrification and displacement across the state.
Our interviews are with Cynthia Strathmann of Strategic Actions for a Just Economy in South Los Angeles, and Brian Hanlon of California YIMBY, the principal backer of the legislation. Plus we talk about some of the meme art about the bill.
Mar. 23, 2018, 9:03 a.m.
- California Legislature
A new bill from a San Diego lawmaker aims to prevent California police departments from obtaining military-grade equipment without the explicit approval of local government.
“This bill helps further the impression that a police department is there to serve,” Democratic Assemblyman Todd Gloria said. “That’s a very different objective than national defense.”
In 2014, President Obama curtailed a Department of Defense program that allowed the military to distribute surplus armored vehicles, grenade launchers and large-caliber weapons to local police after complaints about police militarization during protests that year in Ferguson, Mo. Last summer, however, President Trump announced the revival of the program, saying that police needed the equipment to do their jobs.
Mar. 23, 2018, 8:57 a.m.
- California Legislature
- Sexual harassment
California’s political campaign watchdog panel voted Thursday to withdraw an advice letter its attorneys sent to former Sen. Tony Mendoza that indicated he could use contributions from supporters to a legal defense fund in connection with an investigation of sexual harassment.
Mendoza, a Democrat from Artesia, resigned his Senate seat last month under threat of expulsion from the Senate after an investigation said he likely engaged in a pattern of harassment against female aides.
Mendoza denied wrongdoing and has sued the Senate, saying its investigation was flawed, but he is also facing a claim by another employee who says she was wrongly fired for reporting the harassment of others. Mendoza has lent his legal defense fund $125,000 from his Senate reelection campaign.
Mar. 22, 2018, 5:30 p.m.
A group of state lawmakers announced legislation Thursday to fight a proposed November ballot measure that would allow three national paint companies to hand California taxpayers the bill for cleaning up hazardous lead paint in homes.
The six bills, introduced by Democratic members of the Assembly from across the state, would add legal protections for homeowners with lead paint in their residences, increase the number of lead paint inspectors and make it easier to sue the companies, among other proposals.