Transportation Department releases Caltrain electrification project funding

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao signed off on the funding agreement for the Caltrain electrification project Monday, and will release $100 million for the San Francisco-area project.

In a recent spending bill, Congress directed the administration to fully fund the Caltrain Peninsula Corridor Electrification Project, but it dragged its feet on releasing the funds, saying the president might not ask for funding to complete the project in future years. Chao's move Monday also commits the Department of Transportation to prioritizing an additional $408 million in appropriations for the project in the future.

In February, President Trump delayed making a final decision on the project after the 14 Republicans in the California congressional delegation asked him to, a move that frustrated the governor's office and local leaders.

Democrats in the California delegation pressured Chao to release the money, with Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) pledging to oppose all Transportation Department nominees, and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) pushing Chao on the issue during public hearings on Capitol Hill.

"Secretary Chao has done the right thing and committed the federal government to fulfill its obligation to see this project through completion," Harris said in a statement Monday.

Caltrain CEO Jim Hartnett said in a statement that signing the funding agreement leads the way to starting the electrification project after years of work.

"Over the last few years, more than $1.3 billion was secured from local, regional and state commitments, and contracts were awarded to design, and eventually construct the project. This agreement commits the final funding needed to start construction of a project that will transform and improve the way people travel along one of the region’s most congested corridors," he said.

Electrification would allow Caltrain to replace its diesel locomotives with electric trains and is a crucial step for the future of the bullet train, which several Republicans in the delegation oppose.

"This is like moving from a Model T to a Tesla. Each is beloved on its own terms, but only one can do the modern job of moving America forward," Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Hillsborough) said in a statement. "More commuters are going to love faster and more frequent service at Caltrain stations, almost no pollution and quieter rides."

Rep. Jeff Denham (R-Turlock) is among the California members who oppose the project. He called it a "bait and switch" in a statement Monday.

"Caltrain is not, nor will it ever be, ‘high speed’ and should not be funded with high-speed rail dollars, especially when that project has yet to prove its own financial viability. California’s — and America’s — taxpayers have a right to know where their money is going,” he said.