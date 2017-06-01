Treasurer John Chiang emphasizes resume in governor's race

Treasurer John Chiang acknowledged Thursday that he is not the flashiest candidate in California's gubernatorial campaign, but said he thinks voters will respond to his record shepherding the state’s finances.

“We’re the fiscally responsible progressive. It doesn’t capture everybody’s imagination at the outset,” he said during a luncheon gathering of the Los Angeles Current Affairs Forum. “But as people start thinking and we’re getting huge responses.”

Chiang entered the race last year and has demonstrated notable fundraising. But his standing in the early polls is in the single digits, and many California voters do not know who he is.

Without naming his better-known rivals in the 2018 contest — Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, for starters — Chiang said other candidates in the race were proposing ideas but not explaining how they would pay for them. He said he has a history of accomplishments from his current job and as former controller. He highlighted his work to improve the state’s bond rating, to deal with its pension-funding gap and to help the poor file income taxes for free.

“We have an established track record. We have got it done,” Chiang said. “So if you want to get it done in the future, go with someone who's proven that they can.”