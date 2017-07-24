California's Rep. Adam Schiff gets a Trump nickname: 'Sleazy'

The investigation has catapulted Schiff into the national spotlight . Schiff has become a frequent guest on cable and Sunday morning news shows, and has turned to Twitter, the president's preferred medium, to respond directly to Trump.

Schiff is the highest ranking Democrat on the House Select Intelligence Committee, which is examining whether the Trump campaign assisted in Russia's efforts. The committee is meeting behind closed doors Tuesday to hear from Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner .

President Trump on Monday morning criticized the Democratic leader of the House investigation into Russian attempts to interfere with the 2016 election, calling Burbank Rep. Adam Schiff "sleazy" and "biased."

It is not clear whether a particular Schiff comment angered the president. But Schiff was on CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday morning to discuss Kushner's anticipated testimony and whether Department of Justice Special Counsel Robert Mueller should look into Trump's finances as part of the Russia investigation.

Trump told the New York Times last week Mueller would be crossing a line if he looked at the financial dealings of Trump's business or his family.

Schiff pushed back on that in the CBS interview, saying Trump's finances would fit the scope of the FBI special investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia.

"The president is clearly worried that Bob Mueller's going to be looking into allegations, for example, that the Russians may have laundered money through The Trump Organization [the president's company]. That is really something in my opinion he needs to look at. Because what concerns me the most is anything that could be held over the president's head that could influence U.S. policy," Schiff said.