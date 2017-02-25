Politics
Here's what's happened under Trump this week
Essential Politics
Politics ESSENTIAL POLITICS

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast

reporting from sacramento

Trump cut-out goes missing at California GOP convention

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
64°