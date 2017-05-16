Essential Politics
This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news.

Trump nominates San Diego's Doug Manchester for Bahamas ambassador

Joshua Stewart, San Diego Union-Tribune
(John Gastaldo / San Diego Union-Tribune)
President Trump has nominated San Diego hotelier Doug Manchester to become the next United States ambassador to the Bahamas.

Monday's announced selection comes after months of rumors that Manchester, a major Trump fundraiser, would be picked for the top diplomatic post to the island-nation.

An administration statement described Manchester, the former publisher of the San Diego Union-Tribune, as a “leading industrialist with accomplishments on a national and international scale” in several industries.

