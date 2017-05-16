This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Campaign finance reports from Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Alpine) show expenses at Las Vegas locations even during a probe of his political committee.
- Palmdale Rep. Steve Knight said on Tuesday that it's time for a special prosecutor to take over the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.
- A high-profile effort to overhaul California's bail system could result in "hundreds of millions of dollars" in new government costs.
Trump nominates San Diego's Doug Manchester for Bahamas ambassador
|Joshua Stewart, San Diego Union-Tribune
President Trump has nominated San Diego hotelier Doug Manchester to become the next United States ambassador to the Bahamas.
Monday's announced selection comes after months of rumors that Manchester, a major Trump fundraiser, would be picked for the top diplomatic post to the island-nation.
An administration statement described Manchester, the former publisher of the San Diego Union-Tribune, as a “leading industrialist with accomplishments on a national and international scale” in several industries.