Vice President Mike Pence's fundraising trip to California rescheduled for October

Vice President Mike Pence’s fundraising trip to California, intended to bolster the state's vulnerable GOP members of Congress, has been rescheduled to October because of ongoing hurricane recovery efforts, according to a person familiar with the planning.

Pence had been scheduled to headline four high-dollar fundraisers in the state on Thursday and Friday alongside House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy. The largest, a reception and dinner at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Thursday, costs up to $100,000 to attend and was expected to draw a notable crowd of the state’s most influential GOP donors — as well as a vocal group of liberal protesters.

The events are now scheduled to place Oct. 8-10.

The fundraisers are for California Victory 2018, a joint committee that benefits political action committees for Pence and McCarthy, the National Republican Congressional Committee and the congressional campaign accounts of McCarthy and Reps. Darrell Issa of Vista, Dana Rohrabacher of Huntington Beach, Mimi Walters of Irvine, Ed Royce of Fullerton, Steve Knight of Lancaster, David Valadao of Hanford and Jeff Denham of Turlock.

Aside from McCarthy, the other seven members of Congress are being targeted in the midterm elections by Democrats because they represent districts won by Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Flipping those seats is key to the Democrats' effort to retake control of the House in 2018.