- Gov. Jerry Brown told the Times Wednesday that a decision by President Trump to withdraw from the Paris Accord on climate change would be "tragic."
- Legislators at the state Capitol will winnow down the hundreds of bills pending by Friday afternoon, quietly killing some of them which have been sitting in what's called the "suspense file."
- African Americans in the California Democratic Party want an apology made to Rep. Maxine Water (D-Los Angeles) after her microphone was cut off at last weekend's convention.
Watch: Hillary Clinton speaks at the 2017 Code Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes
Hillary Clinton discussed her unsuccessful 2016 presidential bid, media coverage of her email controversy, allegations of Russian interference in the election and her political future on Wednesday at the annual Code Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes.