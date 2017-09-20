Watch live: California attorney general to sue Trump administration over border wall

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news.

California is suing the Trump administration over its plan to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall. Watch State Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra discuss the lawsuit.

Lawmakers in Sacramento adjourned the 2017 legislative session in the wee hours Saturday. Here's what they accomplished.

Which members of California's congressional delegation are most vulnerable? See our ranking and dive deeper on the districts that will determine if Democrats reclaim control of the House.

