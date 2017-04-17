Watch live: Sen. Dianne Feinstein holds a town hall in San Francisco

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- State Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) is proposing that California move its presidential primary up to March from June.
- In the race to represent the 34th Congressional District, Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez earned endorsements from several former primary opponents, and Robert Lee Ahn saw a big boost from late-arriving votes.
- California lawmakers approved a $52-billion transportation plan last week. Here's what you need to know about the proposal.
- Learn more about the two Democrats headed to a June 6 runoff in L.A.'s congressional election
