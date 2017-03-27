Wendy Carrillo gets nod from Standing Rock Sioux leader in L.A.'s congressional race

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Kevin de León calls U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions' effort to cut funding from sanctuary cities "blackmail."
- Gov. Brown says California won't be 'running to the courthouse every day.'
- Korean voters could swing the race for the 34th Congressional District.
