- Gov Jerry Brown's budget director said on Thursday that the president's federal spending plan "is a complete withdrawal" of working with states.
- The state's congressional Republicans in vulnerable 2018 races are being lobbied hard on the GOP healthcare plan.
- California's continued use of cap-and-trade to combat climate change will mean higher gas prices, warned the Legislature's independent analysts.
White supremacist David Duke tweet about congressional candidate Wendy Carrillo's ad and earns her some supporters
|Christine Mai-Duc
And he got a bunch of responses like this: