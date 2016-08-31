ESSENTIAL POLITICS
Welcome to Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news. This year's legislative session headed down to the final hours Wednesday night with a flurry of final votes on bills.

  • Legislative leaders and Gov. Jerry Brown on Wednesday broke through a two-year impasse to reach a deal on how to spend money generated by the state's cap-and-trade auctions.
  • The state Senate sent the governor a bill Tuesday to end the statute of limitations for rape and other felony sex crimes. The measure was inspired by allegations against comedian Bill Cosby.
  • An expansion of existing rules requiring equal pay, regardless of gender, is headed to Brown's desk.

We're also tracking key bills and policy debates here as the Legislature wraps up its work.

Take a look at some scenes from the legislative session captured by the L.A. Times.

Aug. 31, 2016
10:30 p.m. Aug. 31, 2016, 10:30 p.m.

After a rocky final few months, Roger Hernández quietly finishes his legislative career

John Myers

(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

A number of politicians wrapped their legislative careers on Wednesday as the Legislature adjourned for the year, but few face as much uncertainty in the months to come as Assemblyman Roger Hernández.

The West Covina Democrat spent much of the final day of the 2016 legislative session sitting quietly at his desk after returning to Sacramento last week in the wake of a domestic violence restraining order in July. Hernández was then excused on medical leave for the first few days of the August proceedings.

In a final farewell speech in the Assembly on Wednesday afternoon, the lawmaker briefly reflected on some 17 years in local and state public service.

"I leave this floor with great joy and some sadness because I love this job," Hernández said. "This is my favorite job I’ve ever had."

In the final legislative hours, Hernández also sought to explain his decision as a committee chairman this summer to kill a closely watched bill to expand the state's parental leave law — only to then vote for the proposal once it was resurrected by its author, state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara). In a post on his Facebook page, he said the earlier action was because of the original bill's impact on small businesses.

"I believe the impact on small businesses has been taken into greater consideration in today’s bill," he wrote on Tuesday.

Hernández recently said that he no longer feels he can mount a campaign for Congress against Rep. Grace Napolitano (D-Norwalk).

The lawmaker left his Assembly colleagues with some advice in his farewell speech.

"There are so many people that are depending on each and every one of us to fight ardently for them." he said. "You are their champion. Don’t forget that please."

