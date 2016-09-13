On eve of Hispanic Heritage Month, California congressman proposes American Latino Museum for third time

The Smithsonian Arts and Industries Building in Washington, D.C., has been identified as a possible site for a National Museum of the American Latino.

American Latinos aren't reflected in the country's most well known museums, House Democratic Caucus Chairman Xavier Becerra said Tuesday. He's trying to change that.

Becerra (D-Los Angeles), joined by Rep. Ileana Ros-Leighten (R-Fla.), reintroduced a bill Tuesday — they've now sponsored it three times — to create a National Museum of the American Latino on the National Mall. Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) sponsored the Senate version.

"It's bad enough that we're missing from television, we're missing from the books that we read in school, that in so many ways we're missing from the things that people in America see day to day," Becerra said. "The more that we give people a chance to see the full depth and dimension of what it means to be an American, I think the better off we all are."

The bill's reintroduction comes days before the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month Thursday and the opening of the National Museum of African American History and Culture on Sept. 24.

Becerra said in an interview in his Capitol Hill office that he's hoping the two events might provide a route forward for the bill this time, despite the limited number of bills that usually pass so close to an election.

"It's always been a bipartisan bill, it's just a matter of getting to the magic number of 218 [votes]," Becerra said. He said some members don't understand why the museum is needed.

The proposed museum would be inside the Smithsonian Arts and Industries Building, which reopened as a special events space this year after extensive renovation. The bill would start the planning process. But that doesn't mean the museum would open quickly: The African American museum was approved in 2003 and opens next week.

It would be built with a combination of federal and private funds, as other museums and memorials on the Mall have been.