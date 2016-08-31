In the wake of allegations against Bill Cosby, California may end statute of limitations for prosecuting rape

Artist and actor Lili Bernard, who has accused comedian Bill Cosby of raping her in the 1990s, speaks at a rally at the site of Cosby's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

California lawmakers on Tuesday sent the governor a bill to end the statute of limitations for prosecuting rape and other felony sex crimes.

If the governor signs the bill, crimes including rape and child sexual abuse could be prosecuted at any time.

Sen. Connie Leyva (D-Chino) introduced the bill in the wake of news that dozens of women have said comedian Bill Cosby raped them. Most of their cases cannot be prosecuted because the statutes of limitations for those crimes have expired.

"It’s called the Justice for Victims Act for one clear and specific reason: Victims should always have the opportunity to seek justice in a court of law after such a violent act," Leyva said.