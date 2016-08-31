LOCAL
Framed, Chapter 3: Secret lovers, legal maneuvering and a fictional blueprint for 'the perfect crime'
ESSENTIAL POLITICS
Essential Politics
Politics ESSENTIAL POLITICS

Welcome to Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news. Between now and Wednesday night, the big focus will be on the last hours of this year's legislative session in Sacramento.

  • Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law a ban on using bullhooks to control elephants, a bill he vetoed in 2015.
  • An expansion of existing rules requiring equal pay, regardless of gender, is headed to Brown's desk.
  • Lawmakers approved a bill Monday requiring county jails to provide in-person visits for the families of inmates.

We're also tracking key bills and policy debateshere as the Legislature wraps up its work.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast

Aug. 31, 2016
8:00 a.m. Aug. 31, 2016, 8:00 a.m.

In the wake of allegations against Bill Cosby, California may end statute of limitations for prosecuting rape

Sophia Bollag

In the wake of allegations against Bill Cosby, California may end statute of limitations for prosecuting rape

Artist and actor Lili Bernard, who has accused comedian Bill Cosby of raping her in the 1990s, speaks at a rally at the site of Cosby's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Artist and actor Lili Bernard, who has accused comedian Bill Cosby of raping her in the 1990s, speaks at a rally at the site of Cosby's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California lawmakers on Tuesday sent the governor a bill to end the statute of limitations for prosecuting rape and other felony sex crimes.

If the governor signs the bill, crimes including rape and child sexual abuse could be prosecuted at any time.

Sen. Connie Leyva (D-Chino) introduced the bill in the wake of news that dozens of women have said comedian Bill Cosby raped them. Most of their cases cannot be prosecuted because the statutes of limitations for those crimes have expired.

"It’s called the Justice for Victims Act for one clear and specific reason: Victims should always have the opportunity to seek justice in a court of law after such a violent act," Leyva said.

Read more

Latest updates

More from politics

The 10 biggest issues we're tracking in the California Legislature

Are you an independent voter? You aren't if you checked this box.

Follow every step of the 2016 presidential election with the Los Angeles Times Trail Guide.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
74°