Sept. 9, 2016
1:15 p.m. Sept. 9, 2016, 1:15 p.m. Reporting from Sacramento

California Politics Podcast: A big gap remains in the U.S. Senate race showdown

John Myers

The date on the calendar may have changed, but polling suggests that the status of the U.S. Senate race in California remains where it was when the summer began: Atty. Gen. Kamala Harris is in the driver's seat.

On this week's podcast, we discuss the race and the challenges for Orange County Rep. Loretta Sanchez.

We also discuss three of the Nov. 8 ballot propositions: One to extend income tax rates on the state's high-income earners, and two related to the fate of the death penalty in California.

I'm joined by Marisa Lagos of KQED News.

