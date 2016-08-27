ESSENTIAL POLITICS
Welcome to Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news. We've got a number of big stories that we're following:

Aug. 27, 2016
11:09 a.m. Aug. 27, 2016, 11:09 a.m.

California Politics podcast: A climate-change deal plus a look at the Legislature's final three days

John Myers

It was on, then off, then back on again. This week, the last chapters of the summer's climate-change agreement were finally written at the state Capitol.

On this episode of the California Politics Podcast, we examine how the deal came together and the lingering impact between factions of Democrats in the Legislature.

We also look at some of the big items left for action in the Legislature's final few days. And we discuss the impact two longtime statehouse staffers had on decades of California public policy.

I'm joined by Marisa Lagos of KQED News and Anthony York of the Grizzly Bear Project.

