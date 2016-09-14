ESSENTIAL POLITICS
Sept. 14, 2016
2:07 p.m. Sept. 14, 2016, 2:07 p.m. Reporting from Sacramento

California will start regulating pet-boarding facilities

Sophia Bollag

Dogs in the sleeping area at a Los Angeles pet boarding facility. (Robert Lachman / Los Angeles Times)
Dog kennels and pet hotels will have to comply with new rules after Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill Wednesday to regulate animal-boarding facilities.

Such operations were not explicitly regulated under California law before. The new law requires facilities to meet minimum standards ranging from checking on animals once a day to providing elevated platforms in cat enclosures.

The law also requires facilities to be clean and meet safety standards, such as providing an isolation area for sick pets and installing fire alarms.

