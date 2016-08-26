Welcome to Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news. We've got a number of big stories that we're following:
- Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday signed into law bills that could help fast-track large developments and prevent bulk coal terminals from being funded in the state.
- Orca breeding and performances could soon be banned in California under a bill sent to the governor Friday.
- House Democrats took up Hillary Clinton's line of attack against the "alt-right" to target GOP congressman Steve Knight.
- Lawmakers finished work on Wednesday on a pair of closely watched climate change bills, from the expansion of the state's climate goals to a bill intended to require more oversight of state regulators.
Smartphone cases that look like guns will be outlawed under bill signed by Gov. Brown
