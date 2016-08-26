Smartphone cases that look like guns will be outlawed under bill signed by Gov. Brown

Cellphone cases made to look like guns are a new fashion trend but they may also put owners at risk, so their manufacture and sale will be outlawed in California under a bill signed Friday by Gov. Jerry Brown.

The legislation was introduced by Assemblyman Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove) in response to concerns by law enforcement officials that the phone cases might be mistaken by police officers for a real firearm and lead to a violent confrontation.

Some of the cases have a handgun grip and trigger system.

“These devices are fairly new, and this bill takes a proactive approach to stop a problem before it happens,” said Cooper, a former captain with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Brown previously has signed seven other gun-control bills, and he has others on his desk.

The latest bill would make it a misdemeanor to import, manufacture or sell smartphone cases that look like guns starting Jan. 1.

The bill is supported by groups including the Assn. of Orange County Deputy Sheriffs, the California Assn. of Highway Patrolmen, the California Police Chiefs Assn. and the California State Sheriffs’ Assn.