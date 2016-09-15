TELEVISION
What life is like behind bars for O.J. Simpson, Prisoner 1027820
Sept. 15, 2016
Gov. Brown signs law inspired by cases involving the rape of janitorial workers

John Myers

Legislation based on a national investigative report detailing cases involving the rape of women working late night janitorial shifts was signed into law late Wednesday by Gov. Jerry Brown.

The new law, Assembly Bill 1978, requires janitors and their supervisors to complete sexual harassment training begnning in 2019.

A 2015 investigation, begun by California journalists and featured nationwide on PBS, found widespread instances of sexual assault on late and overnight shifts in the janitorial industry.

The governor's top aide, Nancy McFadden, announced Brown's decision on Twitter Wednesday. Advocates for the new had maintained a vigil at the state Capitol urging the governor to take action.

