Gov. Brown signs law inspired by cases involving the rape of janitorial workers

New oversight of construction contractors will take effect in 2017 under a law signed by Gov. Jerry Brown in response to a fatal balcony collapse in Berkeley last year.

Billionaire Tom Steyer has announced his support for a ballot measure to repeal the death penalty in the state.

California will soon be the first state to ask the federal government to extend the ability to purchase health care coverage through a state exchange to immigrants in the U.S. illegally.

