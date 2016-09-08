ESSENTIAL POLITICS
Sept. 8, 2016
1:24 p.m. Sept. 8, 2016, 1:24 p.m.

Jumping into local politics, Bernie Sanders endorses Berkeley city councilman in mayor's race

Javier Panzar

Bernie Sanders at a June rally at Echo Park Lake in Los Angeles. (Barbara Davidson / Los Angeles Times) None
The Bernie Sanders revolution continues in Berkeley.

The U.S. senator from Vermont is done with his quest for the presidency, but he is still flexing his progressive political muscles in down-ballot races.

And it is hard to think of a more appropriate place for Sanders to make an impact than Berkeley's mayoral race.

City Councilman Jesse Arreguin's campaign was giddy with excitement as it announced Sanders' endorsement Thursday.

“Berkeley is known across the country and the world as a progressive, trailblazing city. And so Berkeley needs a truly progressive mayor,” Sanders said in a statement from Arreguin's campaign. “That is why I endorse Jesse Arreguin. Jesse Arreguin will be Berkeley's kind of mayor. He is a tireless and effective champion for workers' rights, for civil rights, and for social justice. He will not rest until Berkeley works for everyone, not just the few."

Arreguin's campaign called the endorsement an "absolute, no-doubt-about-it game changer” in the crowded race to replace Mayor Tom Bates, who has held the seat since 2002. 

The nod from the progressive hero could be just what Arreguin needs to differentiate himself from a pack of candidates that includes fellow City Council members Laurie Capitelli and Kriss Worthington, entrepreneur Bernt Wahl, graduate student Ben Gould, homeless activist Guy "Mike" Lee, Naomi Pete and Native American activist Zachary RunningWolf.

So far, Capitelli has raised more money than any other candidate in the race. But Sanders' legion of supporters could change that — Berkeley was home to one of the ZIP Codes with the highest giving rates for Sanders, according to a Times analysis published in June.

