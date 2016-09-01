latimes.com
Framed, Chapter 4: Prosecutors take on a legal power couple. Will they get justice?
ESSENTIAL POLITICS
Essential Politics
Politics ESSENTIAL POLITICS

Welcome to Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news. This year's legislative session is over after a very busy August. We'll spend September tracking the fall campaigns as they heat up, the 17 ballot initiatives and Gov. Jerry Brown's actions on the flurry of legislation sent to his desk.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast

Sept. 1, 2016
7:26 a.m. Sept. 1, 2016, 7:26 a.m.

Lawmakers sang gospel as the California legislative session concluded

Lawmakers sang gospel as the California legislative session concluded

Latest updates

More from politics

The 10 biggest issues we're tracking in the California Legislature

Are you an independent voter? You aren't if you checked this box.

Follow every step of the 2016 presidential election with the Los Angeles Times Trail Guide.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
66°