Framed, Chapter 2: 'I will get you': How a PTA mom became the target of a revenge campaign
Aug. 30, 2016
2:15 p.m. Aug. 30, 2016, 2:15 p.m.

Sentencing laws in California could be changed to add language about rehabilitation

Sophia Bollag

Inmates at the state prison in Lancaster in 2010. (Gary Friedman / Los Angeles Times)
California lawmakers voted Tuesday to add language to sentencing laws that would promote so-called restorative justice.

State law says the purpose of imprisonment is “punishment.” The bill the California Assembly voted to send to the governor Tuesday, AB 2590, would amend the law to state that the “purpose of sentencing is public safety achieved through punishment, rehabilitation, and restorative justice."

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation would have to update its policies to promote inmate rehabilitation under the bill.

AB 2590 now goes to the governor.

