Young people shielded from deportation and allowed to work legally under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will begin losing their protection next March unless Congress acts before then, the Trump administration announced today.

California Treasurer John Chiang calls Trump a 'coward' for handling of DACA decision

State Treasurer John Chiang. (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)
California Treasurer John Chiang, one of the Democrats running for California governor, called President Trump a "coward" for the way he handled his announcement to rescind the DACA program.

Chiang, in a tweet, criticized the president for having U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions and White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders announce and explain the decision instead of doing it himself.

