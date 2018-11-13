CNN sues Trump over the suspension of Jim Acosta’s White House press credentials

CNN said Tuesday that it is suing President Trump and other administration officials over the decision to suspend the White House press credentials of correspondent Jim Acosta after a conflict at a news conference last week.
The suit, to be filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, escalates an ongoing battle between Trump and the cable news outlet that he frequently accuses of disseminating “fake news” for its aggressive coverage of him and his administration.
“The wrongful revocation of these credentials violates CNN and Acosta’s 1st Amendment rights of freedom of the press, and their 5th Amendment rights to due process,” CNN said in a written statement. “If left unchallenged, the actions of the White House would create a dangerous chilling effect for any journalist who covers our elected officials.”
The suit requests “immediate restoration” of Acosta’s “hard pass,” a press credential issued by the Secret Service that allows reporters access to the White House grounds, parts of the West Wing and secured areas during presidential trips.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Acosta, CNN’s senior White House correspondent, has sparred frequently with Trump.
At a news conference Wednesday, Trump called on Acosta to ask a question, and Acosta was given a microphone. He began asking about Trump’s statements during the midterm campaign that a caravan of migrants moving toward the United States from Central America constituted an invasion.
Trump objected to the question, and the two sparred verbally back and forth. When Acosta tried to ask another question, Trump told him several times “that’s enough.” A female White House intern tried to take the microphone away from Acosta as Trump told him, “Put down the mic.”
Acosta initially refused. Video shows Acosta gripping a microphone as the intern tried to pry it away during the Wednesday event, and saying politely, “Excuse me, ma’am,” as he maneuvered to keep his hold.
Trump refused to answer Acosta’s follow-up question, telling him, “CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them. You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn't be working for CNN.”
Later on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued a statement saying the White House was suspending Acosta’s hard pass “until further notice.” Sanders said that Acosta “placed his hands” on the intern and that his conduct was “absolutely unacceptable.”
The suit says the suspension of Acosta’s pass means he effectively cannot do his job.
“This severe and unprecedented punishment is the culmination of years of hostility by President Trump against CNN and Acosta based on the contents of their reporting — an unabashed attempt to censor the press and exclude reporters from the White House who challenge and dispute the President’s point of view,” the suit says.
The suit says the suspension of Acosta’s credentials violates the 1st Amendment’s protection of free speech. It says the way the administration revoked the pass, with no direct notice to Acosta or a written explanation detailing the decision, violated the 5th Amendment’s protection of due process and the federal Administrative Procedures Act.
The suit names Trump and Sanders along with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Bill Shine, the deputy chief of staff who handles communications, and Randolph Alles, the director of the Secret Service.
