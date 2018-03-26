Stormy Daniels brings '60 Minutes' its biggest TV audience since 2008

The highly anticipated “60 Minutes” interview with adult film star Stormy Daniels on Sunday, during which she discussed President Trump, brought the CBS program its largest TV audience since 2008.
In the top 56 markets measured by Nielsen, the program averaged a 16.3 rating, the highest number for the newsmagazine since Barack and Michelle Obama appeared for their first post-election interview Nov. 16, 2008.
National ratings — with the number of viewers who watched on television — will be available later Monday. The figure is expected to be about 23 million viewers.