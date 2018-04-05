Trump's immigration moves complicate election strategies for both parties

H.R. McMaster meets with President Trump last year. (Associated Press)

In what is likely one of his last public comments as national security advisor, H.R. McMaster has sharply criticized U.S. inaction in the face of cyber, political and even military threats from Russia.

"For too long, some nations have looked the other way in the face of [Russia’s] threats,” McMaster said Tuesday night in a speech before several Baltic nation presidents visiting Washington. “Russia brazenly, and implausibly, denies its actions, and we have failed to impose sufficient costs."

McMaster cited, among other examples, the poisoning last month of a former Russian spy and his daughter in Britain, an attack the United Kingdom blames on Moscow.