Trump meets his match: Stormy Daniels' combative lawyer Michael Avenatti

A National Guard unit patrolling at the U.S. border with Mexico in Sasabe, Ariz., in 2007. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

The White House said Friday that it would move on with a plan to use 2,000 to 4,000 National Guard troops to patrol the Southwestern border, whether or not California chooses to go along.

“We’re going to continue to work with California and we’re hopeful that they’ll do the right thing,” Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters.

California is the only state among the four along the border that is run by a Democratic governor, Jerry Brown. Sanders said the plan — which has only been outlined loosely — could still take shape with Guard troops from the other three states.