Chinese investment in U.S. plunged last year, even before Trump threatened tariffs

The Trump administration on Monday urged the United Nations to open an investigation into an alleged chemical attack by Syrian government forces that killed scores of civilians outside Damascus.

The United States also joined eight other countries to call for an emergency session of the U.N. Security Council for later Monday to consider the attack. Yet that body is unlikely to go beyond words of condemnation because Russia, which backs Syria’s President Bashar Assad, is expected to veto any Security Council resolution for bolder action.