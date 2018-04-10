'Consumer' may get a demotion if Mick Mulvaney's CFPB overhaul includes altering its name

Apr. 10, 2018, 2:16 p.m.
Apr. 10, 2018, 10:55 a.m.
Apr. 10, 2018, 9:50 a.m.
A team of international inspectors on Tuesday accepted an invitation from Syria to examine the site of a suspected chemical attack on civilians in a rebel-held enclave outside Damascus.
The U.S. and other world powers suspect Syrian government forces of being behind the attack, which reportedly killed nearly 50 people, including children. They blame Russia for helping Syria.
But both Syria and Russia insist the attack did not happen and that graphic photographs of the victims were staged.
Apr. 10, 2018, 8:52 a.m.
Chinese investment in the U.S. plunged last year amid rising economic tensions between the two nations under the Trump administration.
Apr. 10, 2018, 7:43 a.m.
President Trump's homeland security advisor is resigning, in the latest White House departure.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Tuesday that Tom Bossert would be leaving his post. She said Trump was "grateful for Tom's commitment to the safety and security of our great country."
Bossert was a point person in the White House on protecting the nation from terrorism and cyber threats. He also helped spearhead the administration's response to last year's hurricanes in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.
Apr. 10, 2018, 6:20 a.m.
President Trump, facing an international crisis in Syria and a personal one with the FBI raid of his attorney’s office and residence, abruptly canceled a planned trip to South America.
Trump had planned to leave Washington on Friday for a whirlwind journey to Peru and Colombia, highlighted by the Summit of the Americas gathering of international leaders in Peru. The visit would have been his first to the region as president.
The White House, in a statement Tuesday morning, attributed Trump’s cancellation to the alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria over the weekend.
Apr. 9, 2018, 3:41 p.m.
President Trump lashed out Monday at news that his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, was the subject of an FBI raid, calling it “a disgraceful situation” and adding that “many people have said” he should fire Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel heading the Russia investigation.
“They broke into the office of one of my personal attorneys,” Trump told reporters before a meeting with his military advisors, adding that “I have this witch hunt constantly going on for over 12 months now.”
“It’s a disgrace,” he said. “It’s an attack on our country. It’s an attack on what we all stand for.”
Apr. 9, 2018, 3:17 p.m.
U.S. and Russian diplomats exchanged bitter recriminations Monday in an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council, which met to confront a suspected chemical weapons attack on a rebel stronghold in Syria that killed at least 48 people near Damascus.
The debate flared as the Trump administration weighed a military response to punish Syria’s government for the attack. President Trump said at the White House that he would make a “major decision” within 24 to 48 hours.
Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the U.N., squarely blamed Moscow for Saturday’s gruesome attack because the Russian military has supported Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces in the country’s grinding civil war.
Apr. 9, 2018, 1:45 p.m.
FBI agents used search warrants Monday to seize documents from Michael Cohen, President Trump's longtime personal lawyer, marking a dramatic escalation in law enforcement's investigation of the president's inner circle.
The raid stemmed in part from special counsel Robert S. Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign after Mueller’s team referred material to federal prosecutors in New York, who are conducting a separate probe.
It’s unclear exactly what the FBI was looking for but Cohen is deeply involved in two of Trump’s most controversial episodes.
Apr. 9, 2018, 12:26 p.m.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth has given birth to a baby girl, making her the first serving U.S. senator to give birth.
The Illinois Democrat announced she delivered her second daughter, Maile (MY-lee) Pearl Bowlsbey, on Monday. Her office says Duckworth is recovering well and asked for privacy.
Duckworth, a 50-year-old veteran who lost her legs in the Iraq war, is one of only 10 lawmakers who have given birth while serving in Congress. Her first daughter, Abigail, was born in 2014.