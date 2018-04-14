As Trump approves Syria strikes, Congress looks on cautiously and hopes for a quick conclusion

Apr. 14, 2018, 8:09 a.m.
Apr. 13, 2018, 6:35 p.m.
After President Trump announced an attack on Syria by the United States, France and Britain, sounds of explosions were reported in Damascus, the Syrian capital.
Apr. 13, 2018, 6:12 p.m.
President Trump on Friday night announced missile attacks on Syria to retaliate for a chemical weapons attack.
“These are not the actions of a man. They are crimes of a monster,” he said, referring to Syria’s use of chemical weapons. He spoke in a nationally televised address to announce the joint attack by the U.S., the United Kingdom and France.
“We are prepared to sustain this response until the Syrian regime stops its use of prohibited chemical agents,” Trump said.
Apr. 13, 2018, 6:08 p.m.
The U.S., the United Kingdom and France have launched strikes against Syria to retaliate for a chemical weapons attack.
"Chemical weapons are uniquely dangerous," President Trump says in announcing the attack. Syria's use of them are ‘crimes of a monster.’
Apr. 13, 2018, 6:02 p.m.
Attorneys for President Trump and his beleaguered personal lawyer Michael Cohen asked a federal judge on Friday for a 90-day suspension of the lawsuit filed against them by porn star Stormy Daniels.
The FBI raids on Cohen’s home, office and hotel room in New York on Monday are part of a criminal investigation that overlaps Daniels’ suit to void the contract that bars her from talking publicly about what she says was a 2006 sexual encounter with Trump, the lawyers argued in court papers.
If the lawsuit in Los Angeles federal court proceeds without delay, Cohen would be forced to choose between defending himself in deposition testimony or exercising his 5th Amendment rights, the lawyers told Judge S. James Otero.
Apr. 13, 2018, 9:20 a.m.
A court hearing Friday of an attempt by President Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, to prevent federal investigators from using materials the FBI seized in searches of his Manhattan office, apartment and hotel room this week has adjourned.
Before the adjournment, lawyers for Trump and Cohen told a federal judge in New York that they believe some of the documents and devices seized from Cohen during FBI raids on Monday are protected by attorney-client privilege, and they want a chance to review the materials before prosecutors get to examine them.
Prosecutors and attorneys for Cohen and Trump appeared before U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood on Friday in Manhattan.
Apr. 13, 2018, 8:59 a.m.
As President Trump ponders retaliatory military action in Syria, his envoy to the United Nations on Friday laid out a forceful argument Friday for reining in the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad.
Ambassador Nikki Haley addressed the U.N. Security Council in emergency session ahead of a vote called by Russia to attempt to block U.S. action.
“Washington has adopted a categorical policy to unleash a military scenario against Syria,” the Russian ambassador to the U.N., Vasilly Nebenzia, told the council. “This cannot be tolerated.”