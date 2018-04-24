Trump is pushing hard to reach NAFTA agreement, both with trading partners and with Congress

Apr. 24, 2018, 3:00 a.m.
With critical political deadlines fast approaching, the Trump administration is racing to strike a deal on a revamped
Apr. 22, 2018, 8:58 a.m.
- White House
- Middle East
Iran’s foreign minister said in an interview aired Sunday that if President Trump pulls out of a landmark nuclear accord, Tehran might respond by re-launching and intensifying its nuclear program.
Speaking on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Mohammad Javed Zarif said Iran would weigh its options if Trump makes good next month on repeated threats to withdraw the United States from the deal and reimpose sanctions against Tehran.
Iran’s options, Zarif said, would include “resuming at much greater speed our nuclear activities.”
Apr. 21, 2018, 9:21 a.m.
- White House
- Russia
President Trump vowed Saturday that his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, will not “flip” and cooperate against him in the special counsel investigation into his campaign’s connections to Russia and attacked a New York Times story as part of a “witch hunt” against him.
In several morning tweets, the president also lashed out at the Times over its coverage of the investigation. He slammed Maggie Haberman, the lead reporter on a new story, and called a former aide quoted in the story a “drunk/drugged up loser.”
Apr. 20, 2018, 12:29 p.m.
A federal judge postponed a ruling on a request by President Trump and his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, who is now the subject of a federal investigation, for a 90-day delay of a lawsuit filed against them by porn star Stormy Daniels.
Apr. 20, 2018, 8:52 a.m.
- Russia
The Democratic National Committee has sued Russia, President Trump’s campaign, WikiLeaks and others on Friday, alleging a broad conspiracy to influence the 2016 presidential election.
The lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in Manhattan, said “the Trump campaign and its agents gleefully welcomed Russia's help,” which involved releasing hacked emails and spreading misinformation on social media.
“During the 2016 presidential campaign, Russia launched an all-out assault on our democracy, and it found a willing and active partner in Donald Trump’s campaign,” Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said in a statement. “This constituted an act of unprecedented treachery.”
Apr. 19, 2018, 5:47 p.m.
- White House
The Associated Press has obtained and published 15 pages of memos that former FBI Director James B. Comey drafted about his interactions with President Trump.
The Justice Department earlier Thursday provided the documents to Congress.
In a letter sent to three Republican House committee chairmen Thursday evening, Assistant Atty. Gen. Stephen Boyd writes that the department is sending a classified version of the memos and an unclassified version. The department released Boyd's letter publicly, but not the memos.
Apr. 19, 2018, 2:49 p.m.
Rudolph Giuliani, the former mayor of New York and an unofficial White House advisor, is joining President Trump’s personal legal defense team.
“He has been my friend for a long time and wants to get this matter quickly resolved for the good of the country,” Trump attorney Jay Sekulow said in a statement.
Giuliani is a former federal prosecutor in New York, but he has not spent much time in a courtroom in recent years.
Apr. 19, 2018, 1:25 p.m.
- Congress
Sen. Tammy Duckworth and daughter Maile have made Senate history.
The Illinois Democrat brought her daughter, in a pink hat, onto the Senate floor under new rules that permitted it. Duckworth is the only senator to have given birth while serving in the Senate. Maile, born April 9, is the first senator's baby to be allowed on the chamber floor.
The history was made under a new rule passed a day earlier that permitted newborns of senators on the floor during votes. The Republican-controlled Senate held the vote — on President Trump’s pick to lead NASA — open so Duckworth and Maile could adhere to the new rule. Duckworth, an Iraq war veteran and double-amputee, arrived in a wheelchair with Maile on her lap, voted no with a downturned thumb, and laughed. Her colleagues crowded around to see.
Apr. 19, 2018, 8:27 a.m.
Lawyers for President Trump's attorney Michael Cohen withdrew defamation lawsuits late Wednesday against BuzzFeed and the political research firm Fusion GPS related to a dossier that included claims Cohen helped organize Russian interference into the 2016 presidential election.
The lawsuits would have required Cohen to submit to an evidence discovery process, forcing him to produce documentation and sworn testimony about his activities before the closely contested election.
Among other things, the dossier alleged that Cohen had traveled to Prague and met with Russian operatives. Cohen has repeatedly denied the allegation, including in a text message Thursday morning. The assertion came from research conducted by former British spy Christopher Steele, who was working for Fusion GPS.
Apr. 19, 2018, 7:50 a.m.
Activists seeking to derail President Trump’s nomination of Gina Haspel to lead the