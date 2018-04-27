Despite tax cuts, U.S. economic growth slowed in first quarter of the year

Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions refused to tell Congress on Wednesday whether he had stepped aside from supervising the federal investigation into President Trump’s personal lawyer in New York, or say whether he had discussed the sensitive inquiry with the president or his aides.

Sessions, testifying before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee, rebuffed questions about the Justice Department’s investigation into Michael Cohen, the president’s longtime personal attorney and trusted fixer.

Asked whether he had discussed the Cohen investigation with Trump or White House staff members, Sessions started to answer, “I don’t think in any significant…” but then said he shouldn’t reveal his conversations with the president.