Trump postpones decision on steel tariffs for allies and EU for another month

Ronny Jackson (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)

Ronny Jackson, a Navy rear admiral whom President Trump unsuccessfully nominated to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, will not return to his previous role as the president's personal physician, a White House official said Sunday.

Jackson, who withdrew as Trump's VA pick last week, will remain on as part of the White House medical unit, the official added. Sean Conley, a Navy veteran who took over Jackson's responsibilities after his nomination, will remain in the role as Trump's personal doctor.

Jackson, a former combat physician who faced criticism almost immediately that he was not qualified to oversee the VA Department, withdrew his nomination Thursday, after the office of Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) released allegations against Jackson that he drank on the job, over-prescribed medication and presided over a toxic work environment.