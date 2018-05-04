'We're the good guys': Capacity crowd expected for Trump at NRA convention

May. 4, 2018, 7:43 a.m.
May. 4, 2018, 7:08 a.m.
The labor market improved somewhat last month, adding a solid 164,000 net new jobs while the unemployment rate fell below 4% for the first time since 2000, the Labor Department said Friday.
May. 3, 2018, 4:04 p.m.
The embattled chaplain of the U.S. House of Representatives has won his job back just hours after sending a scalding letter to House Speaker Paul D. Ryan that accused a top Ryan aide of telling him "something like 'maybe it's time that we had a chaplain that wasn't a Catholic.'"
Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, forced the Rev. Pat Conroy to tender his resignation last month, sparking a firestorm. Ryan has said he was dissatisfied with Conroy's pastoral care to lawmakers.
But in a statement Thursday, Ryan — himself a Catholic — reversed course.
May. 3, 2018, 1:52 p.m.
The embattled chaplain of the House of Representatives is seeking to withdraw his resignation in a caustic letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan.
The Rev. Patrick Conroy accuses a top Ryan aide of telling him “something like ‘maybe it's time that we had a chaplain that wasn't a Catholic.’”
Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican and a Catholic himself, forced Conroy to tender his resignation last month, sparking a firestorm. Ryan has said he was dissatisfied with Conroy's pastoral care to lawmakers.
May. 3, 2018, 1:31 p.m.
President Trump did not know about a $130,000 payoff to an adult film actress who claimed she’d had a sexual affair with him even as he paid tens of thousands of dollars to the New York attorney who made the payments, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday.
In April, Trump told reporters that he knew nothing of the $130,000 that his private attorney, Michael Cohen, paid to Stephanie Clifford, who performs under the name Stormy Daniels, 11 days before the 2016 election. Trump referred all questions to Cohen.
In Fox News interviews Wednesday night and again Thursday morning, Trump’s new outside attorney, former New York City Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani, said Trump had reimbursed Cohen via a large monthly stipend beginning after the election.
May. 3, 2018, 12:23 p.m.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says President Trump “eventually learned” that attorney Michael Cohen was reimbursed for making a $130,000 hush payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels in the days before the 2016 election.
Sanders is referring specific questions about the case to Trump's legal counsel and referring other questions to attorney Rudy Giuliani's recent interviews.
Giuliani said in televised interviews that Trump didn't know the full details of the payments until about 10 days ago.
May. 3, 2018, 11:37 a.m.
May. 3, 2018, 5:07 a.m.
In a series of tweets early Thursday, President Trump tried to contain the legal and political fallout from his attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani’s revelations that Trump paid hush money to porn actress Stormy Daniels, which the president had previously denied.
The president, in the tweets, portrayed his nondisclosure agreement with the actress as the sort of thing “very common among celebrities and people of wealth.”
Trump’s postings are unlikely to answer multiple questions he and his advisors will face during the day. On Wednesday night, Giuliani told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that Trump had reimbursed attorney Michael Cohen $130,000 for paying off Daniels shortly before the 2016 election.
May. 2, 2018, 10:48 a.m.
- White House
Seven weeks ago, President Trump tweeted that he was happy with his legal team, denying a story that appeared in the New York Times.
Since then, he's replaced two-thirds of his lawyers.
John Dowd, who was Trump’s lead outside lawyer, announced his departure from the legal team 11 days after Trump’s tweet.