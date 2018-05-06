Trump often characterizes things — such as DACA and Obamacare — as 'dead.' Is that right?

President Trump speaks at the National Rifle Assn. annual convention. Friday. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

President Trump made a specific link between the sanctity of the 2nd Amendment and Republicans' prospects in the 2018 mid-term elections.

Trump said at the National Rifle Assn. annual convention that the only thing that has prevented the elimination of the 2nd Amendment has been conservatives in Congress "willing to fight for those rights."

He claimed that Democrats want to "outlaw guns" and said if the nation takes that step, it might as well ban all vans and trucks because they are the new form of death for "maniac terrorists."