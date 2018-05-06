Advertisement
Trump often characterizes things — such as DACA and Obamacare — as 'dead.' Is that right?

The tweets are nothing new, coming at all hours and sometimes dozens in a single weekend.

Trump: Fewer would have died in Paris terrorist attacks if victims had been armed

(Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press)

President Trump said during a speech at the National Rifle Assn. convention Friday that France’s strict gun laws prevented victims of that country’s deadliest terrorist attack from fighting the gunmen and suicide bombers who carried out the massacre.

On the evening of Nov. 13, 2015, a series of coordinated suicide bombings and shootings erupted at stadiums, cafes and restaurants in Paris. A total of 130 people were killed.

Trump attributed the high victim count to the country’s stance on gun control. “Paris, France, has the toughest gun laws in the world,” Trump said. “Nobody has guns in Paris.” 

Trump salutes 2nd Amendment, urges NRA members to vote GOP

President Trump speaks at the National Rifle Assn. annual convention. Friday.
President Trump speaks at the National Rifle Assn. annual convention. Friday. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

President Trump made a specific link between the sanctity of the 2nd Amendment and Republicans' prospects in the 2018 mid-term elections.

Trump said at the National Rifle Assn. annual convention that the only thing that has prevented the elimination of the 2nd Amendment has been conservatives in Congress "willing to fight for those rights."

He claimed that Democrats want to "outlaw guns" and said if the nation takes that step, it might as well ban all vans and trucks because they are the new form of death for "maniac terrorists."

Rudy Giuliani tries to clarify Stormy Daniels hush money comments

Rudy Giuliani at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland on July 18, 2016.
Rudy Giuliani at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland on July 18, 2016. (J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)

Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's new personal lawyer, is attempting to clarify some of his remarks about payments to porn star Stormy Daniels to silence her allegations she had an affair with Trump.

The former New York City mayor released a statement Friday in which he again emphasized his belief that the $130,000 payment made by Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen in 2016 to Daniels was not a campaign violation.

That is a judgment some legal experts have disputed.

Watch live: President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence address NRA members

U.S. unemployment falls to lowest level since 2000

The labor market improved somewhat last month, adding a solid 164,000 net new jobs while the unemployment rate fell below 4% for the first time since 2000, the Labor Department said Friday.

Did Trump's new lawyer Giuliani make things worse for the president? Here's why some think so

President Trump and his new legal point man, former New York Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani, are off to an explosive start together, admitting what Trump had only recently denied — that he reimbursed his personal lawyer for hush money paid to a porn actress before the election.

Trump disputes Giuliani's Stormy Daniels comments, saying 'he will get his facts straight'

(Don Emmert / AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump on Friday disputed comments repeatedly made this week by his new personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, suggesting the president is questioning some of Giuliani’s detailed disclosures that Trump paid hush money to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

“He started yesterday,” Trump mistakenly said of Giuliani, who started two weeks ago. “He’ll get his facts straight. He’s a great guy.”

Trump, speaking to reporters as he left for Dallas to speak to a National Rifle Association convention, said Giuliani agrees with him that the Justice Department’s investigations of Trump and his associates are a “witch hunt.” 

'We're the good guys': Capacity crowd expected for Trump at NRA convention

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are expected to address this year’s National Rifle Assn. convention shortly after it opens Friday in Dallas.

House chaplain wins job back after scalding letter to Paul Ryan

Father Patrick J. Conroy.
Father Patrick J. Conroy. (J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)

The embattled chaplain of the U.S. House of Representatives has won his job back just hours after sending a scalding letter to House Speaker Paul D. Ryan that accused a top Ryan aide of telling him "something like 'maybe it's time that we had a chaplain that wasn't a Catholic.'"

Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, forced the Rev. Pat Conroy to tender his resignation last month, sparking a firestorm. Ryan has said he was dissatisfied with Conroy's pastoral care to lawmakers.

But in a statement Thursday, Ryan — himself a Catholic — reversed course.