Senate Democrats believe net neutrality is a political winner as they try to reinstate regulations

The Fake News is working overtime. Just reported that, despite the tremendous success we are having with the economy & all things else, 91% of the Network News about me is negative (Fake). Why do we work so hard in working with the media when it is corrupt? Take away credentials?

President Trump threatened the media on Wednesday morning, suggesting he could pull the White House press credentials of reporters for unfavorable coverage of him and his administration.

“Why do we work so hard in working with the media when it is corrupt? Take away credentials?” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump complains about the media often but rarely threatens government action. During the presidential campaign, he would sometimes bar reporters for certain media outlets from his rallies. As president, he suggested he could take television networks’ broadcast licenses — though federal licenses go to individual stations, not networks — and he proposed an audit of the Post Office system to target Amazon, linking the company to the Washington Post because both are owned by Jeff Bezos.