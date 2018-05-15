Trump went from 'America first' to saving jobs in China. This could be why

President Trump, who has been criticized by some for his delay in reaching out to James Shaw Jr., who saved lives in last month’s shooting at a Waffle House in Tennessee, called him on Monday "to commend his heroic actions and quick thinking,” Raj Shah, the White House’s deputy press secretary said.

“It was a conversation that the president asked to have,” Shah told reporters during the press briefing.

Shah said he did not know whether Shaw had been invited to the White House, as other figures who have been lauded as public heroes have been.