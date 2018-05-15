Fed nominees slam Wells Fargo for consumer abuses and indicate bank's growth cap will be tough to lift

Two Federal Reserve nominees on Tuesday slammed Wells Fargo & Co., for its consumer abuses and indicated that they would have to see significant improvements before voting to lift a cap on the San Francisco bank’s growth.

“Just based upon the news accounts, which of course is all I have to go on, the activities of Wells Fargo in this domain are egregious and unacceptable and I was as shocked as anyone to read about it in the newspaper,” said economist Richard Clarida, the nominee to be vice chairman of the Fed, at a Senate Banking Committee hearing.

“If I am confirmed and this matter came before me, as it looks like it would, I would certainly individually want to be absolutely convinced that appropriate steps had been taken and could be verified,” he said in response to questioning from Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.).