In his first major policy speech, Pompeo calls for global anti-Iran coalition

May. 22, 2018, 10:52 a.m.
The
In his first major policy address, Secretary of State
The administration’s so-called Plan B, as an alternative to the nuclear deal, was less a detailed new policy than a dozen harsh demands, with no clear way to achieve them, that Pompeo said Iran must meet before President Trump would agree to a “new deal.”
May. 22, 2018, 9:48 a.m.
President Donald Trump says the planned Singapore summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un “may not work out for June 12” and is suggesting it could be delayed.
Trump is meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday at the White House for consultations ahead of the planned June 12 summit with Kim.
The meeting is happening as efforts to build peace between the two Koreas have hit a setback.
May. 22, 2018, 8:56 a.m.
- Russia
With political primaries already underway and the November midterm elections fast approaching, top national security officials briefed members of Congress on Tuesday about gaps in election security.
The Trump administration has been under pressure to take stronger steps to deter Russian attempts to meddle in U.S. campaigns. Officials say election systems remain vulnerable to cyber-attacks.
Intelligence agencies say Russian operatives attempted to hack 21 electoral systems in states during the 2016 campaign, breaching one system. There's no evidence any votes were affected.
May. 22, 2018, 8:54 a.m.
The Environmental Protection Agency is barring the Associated Press, CNN and the environmental-focused news organization E&E from a national summit on harmful water contaminants.
The EPA blocked the news organizations from attending Tuesday's Washington meeting, convened by EPA chief Scott Pruitt.
EPA spokesman Jahan Wilcox told the barred organizations they were not invited and there was no space for them, but gave no indication of why they specifically were barred.
May. 22, 2018, 8:14 a.m.
Democrats say they’re ready to take charge in Washington. They just can’t agree how.
May. 22, 2018, 7:55 a.m.
When Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf tipped off residents in February about an upcoming immigration sweep, she received searing criticism from
May. 22, 2018, 3:00 a.m.
Time is running out on Mick Mulvaney’s tenure as acting head of the
May. 21, 2018, 8:26 a.m.
President Trump led the swearing-in ceremony for the first female CIA director in the agency’s history on Monday, calling it “a ceremony like few will ever have again.”
Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath.
“They love you,” Trump said as officials and agents applauded Haspel during the ceremony. “They respect you. They respect you too.”
May. 21, 2018, 7:05 a.m.
President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Sunday that special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s office recently shared a timetable that suggested the investigation into the president could end by Sept. 1 if Trump were to sit for an interview in July, which he said is the legal team's new working plan.
“We said to them, `If we're going to be interviewed in July, how much time until the report gets issued?“’ Giuliani told the Associated Press on Sunday, referring to the report Mueller is expected to issue to Congress at the conclusion of his investigation. “They said September, which is good for everyone, because no one wants this to drag into the midterms.”
Giuliani said he did not want a repeat of what happened in 2016, when FBI Director James B. Comey announced in the presidential campaign's final days that he was reopening the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, a decision Democrats believe cost Clinton the race. Giuliani, the former mayor of New York, also said that Mueller's team indicated that the entire probe, not just its investigation into potential obstruction of justice, could end by September.
May. 20, 2018, 11:25 a.m.
President Trump tweeted Sunday that he will order an investigation into whether law enforcement “infiltrated or surveilled” his presidential campaign “for political purposes,” escalating an already extraordinary clash between a president and his Justice Department.
The decision could lead to a new level of conflict over the Russia investigation, which began as a counterintelligence probe during the 2016 campaign and has continued as a criminal investigation led by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.
Trump had previously warned that he may try to exert more influence at the Justice Department “because what's going on is a disgrace.” He has harshly criticized Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions for stepping aside from overseeing the Russia investigation.