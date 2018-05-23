Why centrist Dianne Feinstein is moving so much to the left that she now opposes the death penalty

May. 23, 2018, 10:16 a.m.
In her first run for statewide office in 1990, she defiantly faced down raucous booing from California Democratic Party delegates angry over her support for the death penalty. Undeterred, she used footage of the public rebuke in campaign ads to show the state’s then more moderate population — including many Republicans — that she was tough, pragmatic and mainstream.
That centrist formula propelled Feinstein to the
After months of delay, senators said Wednesday they have reached a deal on legislation to reform how sexual harassment claims against lawmakers and staff are handled on Capitol Hill.
May. 22, 2018, 3:07 p.m.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday defended his list of U.S. demands for Iran, rebuffing critics who said his goals were unrealistic in seeking fundamental change by the government in Tehran.
“The tasks that Iran needs to undertake aren't that difficult,” Pompeo said at the State Department a day after he warned in a hard-line speech that the Trump administration will impose severe economic sanctions on Iran unless it meets a dozen U.S. requirements.
“I've seen reports that these are a fantasy and they can't happen,” he said. “But we asked for things that are really very simple.”
May. 22, 2018, 2:50 p.m.
Bipartisan legislation focused on easing regulations for small and mid-sized banks passed the House on Tuesday and headed to
May. 22, 2018, 10:52 a.m.
The
May. 22, 2018, 9:48 a.m.
President Donald Trump says the planned Singapore summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un “may not work out for June 12” and is suggesting it could be delayed.
Trump is meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday at the White House for consultations ahead of the planned June 12 summit with Kim.
The meeting is happening as efforts to build peace between the two Koreas have hit a setback.
May. 22, 2018, 8:56 a.m.
- Russia
With political primaries already underway and the November midterm elections fast approaching, top national security officials briefed members of Congress on Tuesday about gaps in election security.
The Trump administration has been under pressure to take stronger steps to deter Russian attempts to meddle in U.S. campaigns. Officials say election systems remain vulnerable to cyber-attacks.
Intelligence agencies say Russian operatives attempted to hack 21 electoral systems in states during the 2016 campaign, breaching one system. There's no evidence any votes were affected.
May. 22, 2018, 8:54 a.m.
The Environmental Protection Agency is barring the Associated Press, CNN and the environmental-focused news organization E&E from a national summit on harmful water contaminants.
The EPA blocked the news organizations from attending Tuesday's Washington meeting, convened by EPA chief Scott Pruitt.
EPA spokesman Jahan Wilcox told the barred organizations they were not invited and there was no space for them, but gave no indication of why they specifically were barred.
May. 22, 2018, 8:14 a.m.
Democrats say they’re ready to take charge in Washington. They just can’t agree how.
May. 22, 2018, 7:55 a.m.
When Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf tipped off residents in February about an upcoming immigration sweep, she received searing criticism from