Running for fifth term, Feinstein now says capital punishment is unfair and ineffective

Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she now opposes the death penalty, a surprising reversal from her long-standing support for capital punishment — a stance that helped catapault her to the U.S. Senate 25 years ago.

“Several years ago I changed my view of the death penalty. It became crystal clear to me that the risk of unequal application is high and its effect on deterrence is low,” she said in a statement to The Times.

The shift is the latest example of Feinstein — who built her career as a moderate Democrat — embracing more liberal positions as she faces reelection in November in a state that has become increasingly progressive.

Why centrist Dianne Feinstein is moving so much to the left that she now opposes the death penalty

Dianne Feinstein built one of California’s most successful political brands by standing up to her party’s liberal wing.

Senate leaders reach bipartisan deal for handling sexual harassment claims on Capitol Hill

After months of delay, senators said Wednesday they have reached a deal on legislation to reform how sexual harassment claims against lawmakers and staff are handled on Capitol Hill.

Read Article
Pompeo defends tough U.S. demands on Iran as 'very simple'

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday defended his list of U.S. demands for Iran, rebuffing critics who said his goals were unrealistic in seeking fundamental change by the government in Tehran.

“The tasks that Iran needs to undertake aren't that difficult,” Pompeo said at the State Department a day after he warned in a hard-line speech that the Trump administration will impose severe economic sanctions on Iran unless it meets a dozen U.S. requirements. 

“I've seen reports that these are a fantasy and they can't happen,” he said. “But we asked for things that are really very simple.”

Bill easing bank regulations heads to Trump, but falls short of overhaul GOP wanted

Bipartisan legislation focused on easing regulations for small and mid-sized banks passed the House on Tuesday and headed to President Trump for his expected signature.

In his first major policy speech, Pompeo calls for global anti-Iran coalition

The Trump administration, two weeks after it withdrew from an international arms control deal that curbed Iran’s nuclear ambitions, called Monday for a new global coalition to force the Islamic Republic to capitulate to a long list of political and military demands.

Trump says summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un 'may not work out for June 12'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Trump.
President Donald Trump says the planned Singapore summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un “may not work out for June 12” and is suggesting it could be delayed. 

Trump is meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday at the White House for consultations ahead of the planned June 12 summit with Kim.

The meeting is happening as efforts to build peace between the two Koreas have hit a setback. 

National security officials brief Congress on protecting elections from Russian cyber-attacks

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen speaks to reporters after a classified briefing on Tuesday.
With political primaries already underway and the November midterm elections fast approaching, top national security officials briefed members of Congress on Tuesday about gaps in election security. 

The Trump administration has been under pressure to take stronger steps to deter Russian attempts to meddle in U.S. campaigns. Officials say election systems remain vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

Intelligence agencies say Russian operatives attempted to hack 21 electoral systems in states during the 2016 campaign, breaching one system. There's no evidence any votes were affected.

EPA bars AP, CNN from summit on contaminants; guards shove reporter from building

EPA chief Scott Pruitt appears before Capitol Hill on May 16.
The Environmental Protection Agency is barring the Associated Press, CNN and the environmental-focused news organization E&E from a national summit on harmful water contaminants. 

The EPA blocked the news organizations from attending Tuesday's Washington meeting, convened by EPA chief Scott Pruitt. 

EPA spokesman Jahan Wilcox told the barred organizations they were not invited and there was no space for them, but gave no indication of why they specifically were barred. 

Reach out or resist? A Texas runoff tests Democrats' midterm strategy

Democrats say they’re ready to take charge in Washington. They just can’t agree how.

