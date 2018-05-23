IRS takes aim at California, other states trying to help residents avoid new tax-deduction limit

May. 23, 2018, 11:24 a.m.
The
The IRS and the Treasury Department said Wednesday they would issue proposed regulations “in the near future” addressing legislation in states that would allow taxpayers to claim a charitable deduction for their state and local tax payments above the $10,000 limit set in last year’s tax law.
“Despite these state efforts to circumvent the new statutory limitation on state and local tax deductions, taxpayers should be mindful that federal law controls the proper characterization of payments for federal income tax purposes,” the IRS and Treasury Department said.
May. 23, 2018, 11:09 a.m.
May. 23, 2018, 10:19 a.m.
Sen.
May. 23, 2018, 10:16 a.m.
May. 23, 2018, 10:15 a.m.
After months of delay, senators said Wednesday they have reached a deal on legislation to reform how sexual harassment claims against lawmakers and staff are handled on Capitol Hill.
May. 22, 2018, 3:07 p.m.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday defended his list of U.S. demands for Iran, rebuffing critics who said his goals were unrealistic in seeking fundamental change by the government in Tehran.
“The tasks that Iran needs to undertake aren't that difficult,” Pompeo said at the State Department a day after he warned in a hard-line speech that the Trump administration will impose severe economic sanctions on Iran unless it meets a dozen U.S. requirements.
“I've seen reports that these are a fantasy and they can't happen,” he said. “But we asked for things that are really very simple.”
May. 22, 2018, 2:50 p.m.
Bipartisan legislation focused on easing regulations for small and mid-sized banks passed the House on Tuesday and headed to
May. 22, 2018, 10:52 a.m.
The
May. 22, 2018, 9:48 a.m.
President Donald Trump says the planned Singapore summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un “may not work out for June 12” and is suggesting it could be delayed.
Trump is meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday at the White House for consultations ahead of the planned June 12 summit with Kim.
The meeting is happening as efforts to build peace between the two Koreas have hit a setback.
May. 22, 2018, 8:56 a.m.
- Russia
With political primaries already underway and the November midterm elections fast approaching, top national security officials briefed members of Congress on Tuesday about gaps in election security.
The Trump administration has been under pressure to take stronger steps to deter Russian attempts to meddle in U.S. campaigns. Officials say election systems remain vulnerable to cyber-attacks.
Intelligence agencies say Russian operatives attempted to hack 21 electoral systems in states during the 2016 campaign, breaching one system. There's no evidence any votes were affected.