California to its presidential wannabes: Don't quit that day job!

May. 23, 2018, 12:06 p.m.
Having just settled into her first full year as California’s junior U.S. senator, it would be unseemly to admit such fast-tracked political ambitions. So Harris has quickly learned the art of the dodge.
“I honestly am focused on 2018,” she told Vogue magazine.
May. 23, 2018, 11:24 a.m.
May. 23, 2018, 11:09 a.m.
May. 23, 2018, 10:19 a.m.
May. 23, 2018, 10:16 a.m.
May. 23, 2018, 10:15 a.m.
After months of delay, senators said Wednesday they have reached a deal on legislation to reform how sexual harassment claims against lawmakers and staff are handled on Capitol Hill.
May. 22, 2018, 3:07 p.m.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday defended his list of U.S. demands for Iran, rebuffing critics who said his goals were unrealistic in seeking fundamental change by the government in Tehran.
“The tasks that Iran needs to undertake aren't that difficult,” Pompeo said at the State Department a day after he warned in a hard-line speech that the Trump administration will impose severe economic sanctions on Iran unless it meets a dozen U.S. requirements.
“I've seen reports that these are a fantasy and they can't happen,” he said. “But we asked for things that are really very simple.”
May. 22, 2018, 2:50 p.m.
Bipartisan legislation focused on easing regulations for small and mid-sized banks passed the House on Tuesday and headed to
May. 22, 2018, 10:52 a.m.
May. 22, 2018, 9:48 a.m.
President Donald Trump says the planned Singapore summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un “may not work out for June 12” and is suggesting it could be delayed.
Trump is meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday at the White House for consultations ahead of the planned June 12 summit with Kim.
The meeting is happening as efforts to build peace between the two Koreas have hit a setback.