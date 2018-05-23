California to its presidential wannabes: Don't quit that day job!

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Michael Reynolds / EPA/Shutterstock)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday defended his list of U.S. demands for Iran, rebuffing critics who said his goals were unrealistic in seeking fundamental change by the government in Tehran.

“The tasks that Iran needs to undertake aren't that difficult,” Pompeo said at the State Department a day after he warned in a hard-line speech that the Trump administration will impose severe economic sanctions on Iran unless it meets a dozen U.S. requirements.

“I've seen reports that these are a fantasy and they can't happen,” he said. “But we asked for things that are really very simple.”