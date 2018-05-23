Advertisement
California to its presidential wannabes: Don't quit that day job!

Kamala Harris has enjoyed the celebrity spotlight from the moment — not terribly long ago — she set foot in Washington, owing in good part to the assumption she will reach for history and, come 2020, run to be the nation’s first black woman president.

Having just settled into her first full year as California’s junior U.S. senator, it would be unseemly to admit such fast-tracked political ambitions. So Harris has quickly learned the art of the dodge.

“I honestly am focused on 2018,” she told Vogue magazine.

IRS takes aim at California, other states trying to help residents avoid new tax-deduction limit

The Internal Revenue Service is preparing to block attempts by California and other states to help their residents avoid a new limit on the deductibility of state and local taxes included in the Republican tax overhaul.

Watch live: President Trump holds an immigration roundtable days after 'animals' comment

Running for fifth term, Feinstein now says capital punishment is unfair and ineffective

Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she now opposes the death penalty, a surprising reversal from her long-standing support for capital punishment — a stance that helped catapault her to the U.S. Senate 25 years ago.

Why centrist Dianne Feinstein is moving so much to the left that she now opposes the death penalty

Dianne Feinstein built one of California’s most successful political brands by standing up to her party’s liberal wing.

Senate leaders reach bipartisan deal for handling sexual harassment claims on Capitol Hill

After months of delay, senators said Wednesday they have reached a deal on legislation to reform how sexual harassment claims against lawmakers and staff are handled on Capitol Hill.

Pompeo defends tough U.S. demands on Iran as 'very simple'

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Michael Reynolds / EPA/Shutterstock)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday defended his list of U.S. demands for Iran, rebuffing critics who said his goals were unrealistic in seeking fundamental change by the government in Tehran.

“The tasks that Iran needs to undertake aren't that difficult,” Pompeo said at the State Department a day after he warned in a hard-line speech that the Trump administration will impose severe economic sanctions on Iran unless it meets a dozen U.S. requirements. 

“I've seen reports that these are a fantasy and they can't happen,” he said. “But we asked for things that are really very simple.”

Bill easing bank regulations heads to Trump, but falls short of overhaul GOP wanted

Bipartisan legislation focused on easing regulations for small and mid-sized banks passed the House on Tuesday and headed to President Trump for his expected signature.

In his first major policy speech, Pompeo calls for global anti-Iran coalition

The Trump administration, two weeks after it withdrew from an international arms control deal that curbed Iran’s nuclear ambitions, called Monday for a new global coalition to force the Islamic Republic to capitulate to a long list of political and military demands.

Trump says summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un 'may not work out for June 12'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Trump. (Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump says the planned Singapore summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un “may not work out for June 12” and is suggesting it could be delayed. 

Trump is meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday at the White House for consultations ahead of the planned June 12 summit with Kim.

The meeting is happening as efforts to build peace between the two Koreas have hit a setback. 