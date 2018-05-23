Advertisement
On 'Stormy Daniels Day,' West Hollywood to honor porn star with key to the city

The porn star who was paid hush money to stay silent about a sexual tryst she says she had with President Trump will be honored with an official Stormy Daniels Day in West Hollywood and given a key to the city on Wednesday.

“In these politically tumultuous times, Daniels has proven herself to be a profile in courage by speaking truth to power even under threats to her safety and extreme intimidation,” city officials said in a statement.

Mayor John Duran and members of the West Hollywood City Council will present Daniels with the key and a proclamation at Chi Chi LaRue’s, a Santa Monica Boulevard sex shop named after a drag queen and gay pornographic director.

California to its presidential wannabes: Don't quit that day job!

Kamala Harris has enjoyed the celebrity spotlight from the moment — not terribly long ago — she set foot in Washington, owing in good part to the assumption she will reach for history and, come 2020, run to be the nation’s first black woman president.

IRS takes aim at California, other states trying to help residents avoid new tax-deduction limit

The Internal Revenue Service is preparing to block attempts by California and other states to help their residents avoid a new limit on the deductibility of state and local taxes included in the Republican tax overhaul.

Watch live: President Trump holds an immigration roundtable days after 'animals' comment

Running for fifth term, Feinstein now says capital punishment is unfair and ineffective

Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she now opposes the death penalty, a surprising reversal from her long-standing support for capital punishment — a stance that helped catapault her to the U.S. Senate 25 years ago.

Why centrist Dianne Feinstein is moving so much to the left that she now opposes the death penalty

Dianne Feinstein built one of California’s most successful political brands by standing up to her party’s liberal wing.

Senate leaders reach bipartisan deal for handling sexual harassment claims on Capitol Hill

After months of delay, senators said Wednesday they have reached a deal on legislation to reform how sexual harassment claims against lawmakers and staff are handled on Capitol Hill.

Pompeo defends tough U.S. demands on Iran as 'very simple'

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Michael Reynolds / EPA/Shutterstock)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday defended his list of U.S. demands for Iran, rebuffing critics who said his goals were unrealistic in seeking fundamental change by the government in Tehran.

“The tasks that Iran needs to undertake aren't that difficult,” Pompeo said at the State Department a day after he warned in a hard-line speech that the Trump administration will impose severe economic sanctions on Iran unless it meets a dozen U.S. requirements. 

“I've seen reports that these are a fantasy and they can't happen,” he said. “But we asked for things that are really very simple.”

Bill easing bank regulations heads to Trump, but falls short of overhaul GOP wanted

Bipartisan legislation focused on easing regulations for small and mid-sized banks passed the House on Tuesday and headed to President Trump for his expected signature.

In his first major policy speech, Pompeo calls for global anti-Iran coalition

The Trump administration, two weeks after it withdrew from an international arms control deal that curbed Iran’s nuclear ambitions, called Monday for a new global coalition to force the Islamic Republic to capitulate to a long list of political and military demands.

