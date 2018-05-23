On 'Stormy Daniels Day,' West Hollywood to honor porn star with key to the city

The porn star who was paid hush money to stay silent about a sexual tryst she says she had with President Trump will be honored with an official Stormy Daniels Day in West Hollywood and given a key to the city on Wednesday.

“In these politically tumultuous times, Daniels has proven herself to be a profile in courage by speaking truth to power even under threats to her safety and extreme intimidation,” city officials said in a statement.

Mayor John Duran and members of the West Hollywood City Council will present Daniels with the key and a proclamation at Chi Chi LaRue’s, a Santa Monica Boulevard sex shop named after a drag queen and gay pornographic director.